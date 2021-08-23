Capacite Infraprojects Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

TCI Finance Ltd, Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd, Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd and Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 August 2021.

Capacite Infraprojects Ltd crashed 19.99% to Rs 158.5 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94761 shares in the past one month.

TCI Finance Ltd lost 13.08% to Rs 4.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 600 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2197 shares in the past one month.

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd tumbled 9.94% to Rs 16.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22661 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6712 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd slipped 9.92% to Rs 8.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19516 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9181 shares in the past one month.

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd corrected 9.61% to Rs 31.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1542 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3911 shares in the past one month.

