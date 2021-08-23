Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd and Biocon Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 August 2021.

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd lost 12.53% to Rs 155.35 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99615 shares in the past one month.

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd tumbled 9.52% to Rs 50.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd crashed 8.72% to Rs 703.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 47852 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70852 shares in the past one month.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd fell 8.36% to Rs 99.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Biocon Ltd corrected 7.78% to Rs 329.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

