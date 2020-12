CCI initiates investigation against cement companies in India

For alleged anti-competitive

Ambuja Cements announced that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has initiated an investigation against cement companies in India including Ambuja Cements regarding alleged anti-competitive behaviour.

Ambuja Cements is of the firm view that it has acted and continues to act in compliance with competition laws and are fully cooperating with the investigation and providing all necessary information to the authorities. Ambuja Cements has a long-standing commitment to fair competition as reflected in its Code of Business Conduct and Ethics.

