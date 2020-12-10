Maruti Suzuki India to hike prices in January 2021

Maruti Suzuki India announced that over the past year, the cost of company's vehicles has been impacted adversely due to increase in various input costs.

Hence, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price increase in January 2021.

This price increase shall vary for different models.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)