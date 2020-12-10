Tata Consultancy Services to commences buyback of shares from 18 Dec

Tata Consultancy Services announced that its buyback offer period will commence on 18 December 2020 and close on 01 January 2021.

The last date and time for receipt of completed Tender Forms and other specified documents including physical share certificates (if and as applicable) by the Registrar is 03 January 2021 and the last date of settlement of bids on the Stock Exchanges is 12 January 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)