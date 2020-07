Issue price is Rs 1470 per share

P I Industries closed the QIP issue on 08 July 2020. The QIP Committee of the company determined and approved the issue price of Rs 1470 per equity share, which is at a discount of 4.19% to the floor price of Rs 1534.24 per share.

