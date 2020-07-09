Board of V I P Industries approves NCD issue of up to Rs 100 cr

At meeting held on 09 July 2020

The Board of V I P Industries at its meeting held on 09 July 2020 has approved the issue of principal protected, secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible, market-linked debentures (NCD's) on private placement basis in one or more tranches/ series/ types aggregating upto Rs. 100 crore.

