CCL Products Q4 PAT spurts 17% YoY to Rs 49 cr

On a consolidated basis, CCL Products (India)'s net profit jumped 16.6% to Rs 49.20 crore on 25.3% rise in net sales to Rs 331.58 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Profit before tax grew 24.5% to Rs 71.78 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 57.67 crore in Q4 FY20. Raw material cost declined 31% to Rs 95.52 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

During the financial year, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 9.84% to Rs 182.26 crore on 9.07% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,242.48 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of nominal value of Rs 2 each for the FY 2020-21.

CCL Products (India) is engaged in the manufacturing of instant coffee. The company operates through the coffee and coffee related products segment.

Shares of CCL Products (India) slipped 1.92% to close at Rs 312 on BSE, on Friday.

