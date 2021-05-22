Shree Cement Q4 PAT up 49% YoY

The cement maker reported 49% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 798.43 crore on 23.1% rise in net sales to Rs 4204.88 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Interest outgo declined 21.1% to Rs 58.28 crore while depreciation costs were lower by 28.9% to Rs 330.21 crore in the fourth quarter compared with the same period last year.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 979.78 crore, up 59% from Rs 616.36 crore in Q4 FY20.

The cement makers consolidated net profit increased 48.8% to Rs 2285.87 crore on 4.7% rise in net sales to Rs 13476.33 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 over the year ended 31 March 2020.

The company's board has recommended final dividend of Rs 60 per equity share for the year ended 31 March 2021.

Shree Cement is a leading cement manufacturer in the country having its operations spread across several states. The company also has business interest in power generation and trading.

The scrip rose 0.31% to end at Rs 27,608.95 on Friday.

