Ceejay Finance standalone net profit rises 15.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.55% to Rs 4.83 crore

Net profit of Ceejay Finance rose 15.71% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.55% to Rs 4.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)