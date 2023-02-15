Ceejay Finance standalone net profit rises 15.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.55% to Rs 4.83 croreNet profit of Ceejay Finance rose 15.71% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.55% to Rs 4.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.834.33 12 OPM %58.1858.89 -PBDT2.051.98 4 PBT2.001.93 4 NP1.621.40 16
