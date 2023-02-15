Pradhin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 39.43% to Rs 7.91 croreNet loss of Pradhin reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 39.43% to Rs 7.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.9113.06 -39 OPM %-0.63-3.37 -PBDT-0.050.56 PL PBT-0.050.56 PL NP-0.050.56 PL
