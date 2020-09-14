JUST IN
Cella Space reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.36 crore

Net Loss of Cella Space reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.360.12 200 OPM %63.89-433.33 -PBDT-0.02-1.03 98 PBT-0.14-1.14 88 NP-0.14-1.14 88

First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 08:16 IST

