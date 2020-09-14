Wallfort Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.19 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Wallfort Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.92 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Max Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 66.53 crore in the March 2020 quarter
CitiPort Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Lead Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Yuranus Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 4.68 croreNet profit of Wallfort Financial Services reported to Rs 5.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales reported to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs -4.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.68-4.77 LP OPM %133.97145.70 -PBDT6.21-7.21 LP PBT6.14-7.28 LP NP5.19-7.29 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU