Prithvi Exchange (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.87 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
Upasana Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Cosmo Films consolidated net profit declines 24.37% in the March 2020 quarter
Cosmo Films consolidated net profit rises 69.15% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 86.21% to Rs 0.40 croreNet loss of Prithvi Exchange (India) reported to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 86.21% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.402.90 -86 OPM %-252.5032.41 -PBDT-0.821.10 PL PBT-0.871.05 PL NP-0.870.71 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU