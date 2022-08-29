EaseMyTrip forms partnership with magicpin

To launch of suite of products and services for travel and shopping

EaseMyTrip and magicpin, India's largest platform for local shopping and savings have come together to form a unique partnership to bring delightful customer experiences for their users. As part of the partnership, EaseMyTrip and magicpin are launching a suite of products and services that will bring travel and shopping experiences together through cross promotion to give their customers a holistic purview.

This partnership will have unique and specially curated offerings on each other's platforms, mutually benefiting both parties and consumers alike. The step is taken towards the strong recovery of both the industries; Travel and Retail shopping which is expected to grow even further during this year's festive season giving its customers the perfect opportunity to enjoy savings on their purchase.

