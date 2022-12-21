Central Bank of India gains as board to mull fund raising on Dec 26

Central Bank of India rose 1.86% to Rs 35.60 after the bank said its board will consider fund raising on Monday, 26 December 2022.

"Board of Directors of the bank is scheduled to be held on Monday, 26th December 2022, at Delhi, inter-alia, to consider and approve the proposal of raising of capital through issuance of TIER II Bonds & matters connected therewith subject to market conditions and necessary approvals during current financial Year 2022-23," the bank said in exchange filing.

Central Bank of India is a public sector bank. The Government of India holds 93.08% stake in the bank.

The state-run lender's net profit rose 27.26% to Rs 318.17 crore on 8.24% increase in total income to Rs 7,064.96 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

