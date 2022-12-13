Central Bank of India rises for 9th day; up over 68% YTD

Central Bank of India jumped 5.93% to Rs 35.75, extending gains for ninth day in a row.

The stock has added 45.62% in nine sessions, from its recent closing low of Rs 24.55 recorded on 30 November 2022.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 68.24% while the benchmark Sensex has added 7.26% during the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 87.637. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On daily chart, the stock is trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 23.19, 21.17 and 19.71, respectively.

Central Bank of India is a public sector bank. The Government of India holds 93.08% stake in the bank.

The state-run lender's net profit rose 27.26% to Rs 318.17 crore on 8.24% increase in total income to Rs 7,064.96 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

