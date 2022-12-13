Palash Securities Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd, BGR Energy Systems Ltd, Siti Networks Ltd and Coastal Corporation Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 December 2022.

Palash Securities Ltd spiked 19.96% to Rs 117.5 at 11:52 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 12438 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 559 shares in the past one month.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd soared 19.96% to Rs 58.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12662 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 679 shares in the past one month.

BGR Energy Systems Ltd surged 19.94% to Rs 80.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10220 shares in the past one month.

Siti Networks Ltd advanced 16.96% to Rs 2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Coastal Corporation Ltd Partly Paidup added 15.98% to Rs 109.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1867 shares in the past one month.

