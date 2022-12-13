UCO Bank leads gainers in 'A' group

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd, Indian Bank, Morepen Laboratories Ltd and Tata Communications Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 December 2022.

UCO Bank soared 12.78% to Rs 27.35 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd spiked 9.84% to Rs 54.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indian Bank surged 7.84% to Rs 290.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd exploded 6.95% to Rs 32.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Communications Ltd gained 6.67% to Rs 1361.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 55643 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16344 shares in the past one month.

