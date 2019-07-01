Central Bank of India rises for third straight session

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 21.05, up 2.18% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 69.67% in last one year as compared to a 11.29% jump in NIFTY and a 14.69% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Central Bank of India is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 21.05, up 2.18% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 11860.45. The Sensex is at 39683.11, up 0.73%. Central Bank of India has slipped around 15.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has slipped around 1.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3205.65, down 0.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

