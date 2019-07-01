MRF Ltd extends gains

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 56780, up 0.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 24.49% in last one year as compared to a 11.29% spurt in NIFTY and a 24.61% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

MRF Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 56780, up 0.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 11860.9. The Sensex is at 39659.59, up 0.67%. MRF Ltd has risen around 1.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7928.05, up 1.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1605 shares today, compared to the daily average of 6002 shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 56900.6, up 0.34% on the day. MRF Ltd is down 24.49% in last one year as compared to a 11.29% spurt in NIFTY and a 24.61% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 21.88 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

