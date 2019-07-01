Tata Elxsi Ltd spurts 0.76%, up for fifth straight session

Tata Elxsi Ltd is quoting at Rs 891.6, up 0.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 33.65% in last one year as compared to a 11.29% jump in NIFTY and a 13.51% jump in the Nifty IT.

Tata Elxsi Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 891.6, up 0.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 11860.9. The Sensex is at 39659.59, up 0.67%. Tata Elxsi Ltd has gained around 1.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Elxsi Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15936.45, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 885.55, up 1.24% on the day. Tata Elxsi Ltd is down 33.65% in last one year as compared to a 11.29% jump in NIFTY and a 13.51% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 19.16 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

