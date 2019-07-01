Bajaj Finance Ltd gains for fifth session

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 3699, up 0.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 60.86% in last one year as compared to a 11.29% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.12% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Bajaj Finance Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3699, up 0.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 11860.9. The Sensex is at 39659.59, up 0.67%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has risen around 5.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13556.4, up 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3706.45, up 0.48% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd is up 60.86% in last one year as compared to a 11.29% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.12% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 54.89 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)