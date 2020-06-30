Central Bank of India slumps on posting Q4 net loss of Rs 1,529 cr

Central Bank of India tumbled 8.73% to Rs 18.50 after the bank reported net loss of Rs 1,529.07 crore in Q4 March 2020 compared with a net loss of Rs 2,477.41 crore in Q4 March 2019.

Total income rose 1.6% to Rs 6,723.73 crore in Q4 FY20 over Q4 FY19. The bank reported pre-tax loss of Rs 1,661.09 crore in Q4 FY20, lower than pre-tax loss of Rs 3,214.99 crore in Q4 FY19. The company received total tax write back of Rs 132.02 crore in Q4 FY20, lower than tax write back of Rs 737.58 crore in Q4 FY19. The Q4 result was announced after trading hours on Monday (29 June).

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 32,589.08 crore as on 31 March 2020 as against Rs 33,258.59 crore as on 31 December 2019 and Rs 32,356.04 crore as on 31 March 2019. The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 18.92% as on 31 March 2020 as against 19.99% as on 31 December 2019 and 19.29% as on 31 March 2019. The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 7.63% as on 31 March 2020 as against 9.26% as on 31 December 2019 and 7.73% as on 31 March 2019.

Provisions and contingencies dropped 53.98% to Rs 2,178.33 crore in Q4 FY20 over Q4 FY19. The provision coverage ratio of the bank was at 77.29% as on 31 March 2020. The bank as a prudent measure has made an additional provision of Rs 306.93 crore in respect of one borrower classified as substandard asset (NPA) in Q4 March 2020 due to uncertainty of recovery.

Total business of the bank increased to Rs 4,86,007 crore as at Q4 FY20 from Rs 4,67,584 crore as at Q4 FY19. Total deposits increased to Rs 3,10,199 crore in Q4 FY20 from Rs 2,95,833 crore in Q4 FY19. Retail loans as of Q4 FY20 is Rs 46,106 crore compared to Rs 41,042 crore as of Q4 FY19. Current Account-Savings Account (CASA) percentage improved to 46.83% in Q4 FY20 as compared to 45.49% in Q3 FY20.

Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) as per Basel III stood at 11.72% as of Q4 FY20. The bank's net worth is at Rs 18,466.88 crore as on Q4 FY20. The bank is having pan-India presence with network of 4,651 branches spanning 64% in rural & semi-urban areas and 3,642 ATMs as on Q4 FY20.

Central Bank of India, a public sector banking institution has their branches in 27 states and 4 union territories in India. As of 31 March 2020, the Government of India held 92.39% stake in the bank.

