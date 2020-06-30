Power shares slide

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 5.99 points or 0.38% at 1581.65 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 4.99%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 3.95%),Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.34%),NHPC Ltd (down 1.23%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.93%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Power Ltd (down 0.41%), and ABB India Ltd (down 0.06%).

On the other hand, CESC Ltd (up 2.17%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.82%), and NTPC Ltd (up 1.58%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 153.01 or 0.44% at 35114.53.

The Nifty 50 index was up 63.7 points or 0.62% at 10376.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 21.57 points or 0.17% at 12452.87.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 4.25 points or 0.1% at 4322.53.

On BSE,1362 shares were trading in green, 1269 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

