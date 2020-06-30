JUST IN
Oil and Gas shares fall

Capital Market 

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 105.52 points or 0.82% at 12757.37 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.2%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.97%),Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1.81%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.16%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.98%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.55%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.04%).

On the other hand, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 1.75%), Castrol India Ltd (up 1.1%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.23%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 153.01 or 0.44% at 35114.53.

The Nifty 50 index was up 63.7 points or 0.62% at 10376.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 21.57 points or 0.17% at 12452.87.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 4.25 points or 0.1% at 4322.53.

On BSE,1362 shares were trading in green, 1269 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 14:00 IST

