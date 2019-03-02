Central Bank of India to allot 68.72 crore equity shares to GoI

The Capital Raising Committee of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of India at its meeting held on 26 February, 2019 considered and approved raising of equity capital by issuance and allotment of, upto 68,72,48,322 equity shares of the face value of RS.10 each at the issue price of Rs.37.25 per equity share including premium of RS.27.25 per equity share aggregating to Rs 2560 crore to President of India on preferential basis.
