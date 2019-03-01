Sun Pharma announces presentation of clinical data on ILUMYA (tildrakizumab-asmn)

-
ALSO READ
Anti-inflammatory drugs can prevent heart disease in psoriasis patients: Study
Sun Pharma launches psoriasis treatment drug Ilumya in US
Almirall gets European Commission approval for psoriasis drug: Sun Pharma
PharmaHopers Launches Derma Franchise Category for B2B Businesses
Lupus strongly linked to imbalances in gut microbiome
-
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced that one of its wholly owned subsidiaries presented new ILUMYA (tildrakizumab-asmn) clinical insights at the 2019 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting, including long-term data showing sustained skin clearance in some patients living with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis after three years of ongoing treatment with ILUMYA.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU