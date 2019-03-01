JUST IN
Sun Pharma announces presentation of clinical data on ILUMYA (tildrakizumab-asmn)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced that one of its wholly owned subsidiaries presented new ILUMYA (tildrakizumab-asmn) clinical insights at the 2019 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting, including long-term data showing sustained skin clearance in some patients living with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis after three years of ongoing treatment with ILUMYA.

First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 19:40 IST

