Centrum Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 524.09% to Rs 8.55 crore

Net profit of Centrum Capital reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 19.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 524.09% to Rs 8.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8.551.37 524 OPM %-7.84-991.24 -PBDT0-13.84 100 PBT-0.56-14.77 96 NP0.55-19.93 LP

First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 17:17 IST

