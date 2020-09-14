Astra Microwave Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.83 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sar Auto Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Pudumjee Paper Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Alkali Metals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.83 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Surya India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.83 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Asian Food Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 221.78% to Rs 97.37 croreNet Loss of Astra Microwave Products reported to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 221.78% to Rs 97.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 30.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales97.3730.26 222 OPM %4.83-12.06 -PBDT4.14-4.61 LP PBT-1.52-10.70 86 NP-0.83-7.32 89
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU