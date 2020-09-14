K G Denim reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.92 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 59.87% to Rs 52.16 crore

Net Loss of K G Denim reported to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 59.87% to Rs 52.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 129.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.52.16129.985.853.59-1.72-0.82-5.65-5.24-3.92-5.25

