Voltas receives NCLT approval for scheme of merger
K G Denim reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.92 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 59.87% to Rs 52.16 crore

Net Loss of K G Denim reported to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 59.87% to Rs 52.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 129.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales52.16129.98 -60 OPM %5.853.59 -PBDT-1.72-0.82 -110 PBT-5.65-5.24 -8 NP-3.92-5.25 25

First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 17:12 IST

