Centrum makes offer for revival of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank

Centrum Capital announced that the company's step down subsidiary, Centrum Financial Services, a Non-Deposit taking Systematically Important NBFC, has made an offer for the revival and reconstruction of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (Bank) to the Administrators of the Bank in response to their invitation to participate in the same.
The offer would be evaluated by the Bank and the Reserve Bank of India as per their process.
