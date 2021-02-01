Filatex India obtains DSIR recognition for in-house R&D unit at Dahej

-
Filatex India announced that the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) of Government of India, Ministry of Science and Technology, New Delhi has accorded prestigious recognition to in-house R&D Unit(s) of the Company located at Plot No.
D-2/6/A, Village-Jolva, Dahej-2, Gujarat.
This Registration will entitle R&D Unit of the Company to avail Customs / Central Excise duty exemption on the purchase / import of equipment, instruments, spares thereof, consumables etc. used for Research & Development activities. The said registration is valid upto 31 March 2023.
