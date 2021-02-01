Filatex India obtains DSIR recognition for in-house R&D unit at Dahej

Filatex India announced that the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) of Government of India, Ministry of Science and Technology, New Delhi has accorded prestigious recognition to in-house R&D Unit(s) of the Company located at Plot No.

D-2/6/A, Village-Jolva, Dahej-2, Gujarat.

This Registration will entitle R&D Unit of the Company to avail Customs / Central Excise duty exemption on the purchase / import of equipment, instruments, spares thereof, consumables etc. used for Research & Development activities. The said registration is valid upto 31 March 2023.

