Sun Pharma's Halol facility concludes USFDA audit with 10 observations

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries announced that the US FDA conducted a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection of the company's Halol facility (Gujarat, India) from 26 April to 09 May 2022.

At the conclusion of the inspection, the US FDA issued a Form-483, with 10 observations. The Company is preparing the response to the observations, which will be submitted to the US FDA within 15 business days.

