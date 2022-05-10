JSW Steel crude steel production jumps 22% in April

JSW Steel reported crude steel production for the month of April 2022 at 16.67 lakh tonnes compared to 13.71 lakh tonnes in April 2021, recording a growth of 22%.

The company's production of flat rolled products rose 25% to 12 lakh tonnes while production of long rolled products rose 5% to 3.54 lakh tonnes in April 2022.

The company started receiving power from renewable sources for Vijaynagar works since April 2022 under long term PPA signed with JSW Energy.

