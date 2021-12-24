Ircon International incorporates SPV for a road project in Ludhiana

-
Ircon International has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company named, Ircon Ludhiana Rupnagar on 24 December 2021 as a special purpose vehicle for the purpose of construction of four/ six lane greenfield Ludhiana Rupnagar National Highway no NH-205K from junction with NE-5 village near Manewal (Ludhiana) to junction with NH-205 near Bheora Village (Rupnagar) including spur to Kharar with Ludhiana bypass under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the State of Punjab on Hybrid Annuity Mode: Package-3 (Design Ch.66.440 to Design Ch.90.500 and spur to kharar Design Ch.
O. OOO to Design Ch.19.200, total length 43.26 km).
