Cera Sanitaryware gains after Q4 PAT rises 23% YoY

Cera Sanitaryware rose 2.42% to Rs 4649 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 22.91% to Rs 45.76 crore on 47.20% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 438.42 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
Profit before tax in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 61.55 crore, up by 79.29% from Rs 34.32 crore in Q4 FY20. Current tax expense during the quarter increased by 43.63% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 17.55 crore.
The company's consolidated net profit declined by 11.02% to Rs 100.77 crore on 0.05% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,224.32 crore in FY21 over FY20.
The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 13 per share.
The board has also decided to incur capital expenditure of Rs 25.60 crore for the financial year 2021- 22 towards automation and balancing equipment of sanitary and faucet ware plants, sales &. marketing - customer touch point, IT updation and other routine capex.
Cera Sanitaryware is mainly engaged in manufacturing of ceramic sanitary ware and faucet ware along with trading of of sanitary ware, faucet ware, ceramic tiles, kitchen sinks and bath wellness products.
