MT Educare Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Compucom Software Ltd, TRF Ltd, California Software Company Ltd and R S Software (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 June 2021.

MT Educare Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 10.92 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58857 shares in the past one month.

Compucom Software Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 15.12. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95686 shares in the past one month.

TRF Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 132.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 86286 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17887 shares in the past one month.

California Software Company Ltd gained 19.97% to Rs 15.38. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34339 shares in the past one month.

R S Software (India) Ltd jumped 19.97% to Rs 37.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30118 shares in the past one month.

