Shankara Building Q4 PAT slips 2% YoY

On a consolidated basis, Shankara Building Products reported 1.77% decline in net profit to Rs 11.1 crore on 3.75% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 642 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

On the segmental front, the Retail revenue was at Rs 368.10 crore (up 0.83% YoY) while that from Channel & Enterprise was at Rs 274.14 crore (down 9.28% YoY) in the fourth quarter.

EBITDA declined by 6.35% to Rs 28 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 29.9 crore in Q4 FY20. EBITDA margin was at 4.4% as on 31 March 2021 as against 4.5% as on 31 March 2020.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 15.7 crore, up by 6.08% from Rs 14.8 crore in Q4 FY20.

The company recorded 65.41% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 13.8 crore on 22.80% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 2,038 crore in FY21 over FY20.

Shankara Building Products is a organized retailer of home improvement and building products in India, operating under the brand name 'Shankara Buildpro'.

The scrip was down 2.03% at Rs 445.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)