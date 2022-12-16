Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd Slips 9.94%

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd has lost 57.22% over last one month compared to 3.67% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 0.29% drop in the SENSEX

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd fell 9.94% today to trade at Rs 15.4. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.68% to quote at 28956.3. The index is down 3.67 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Black Box Ltd decreased 2.14% and LTI Mindtree Ltd lost 1.88% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 18.42 % over last one year compared to the 6.73% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd has lost 57.22% over last one month compared to 3.67% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 0.29% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 72137 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.98 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 99 on 18 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 15.4 on 16 Dec 2022.

