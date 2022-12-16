Reliance group launches FMCG brand 'Independence' in Gujarat

The brand will offer a wide range of products under several categories including staples, processed foods and other daily essentials.

Reliance Consumer Products, the FMCG arm and a fully owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures, on Thursday (15 December) launched its indigenous madefor-India consumer packaged goods brand, Independence, in Gujarat.

The company plans to develop Gujarat as a "go-to-market" state to create excellence in execution for its FMCG business, as it prepares for a national rollout for the brand. The company is collaborating with trade partners including manufacturers and kirana stores to create high quality products and empower them with enhanced business opportunities. In the coming months, the company plans to step up the launch to cover FMCG retailers across Gujarat.

"I am happy to announce the launch of our own FMCG brand INDEPENDENCE which brings a wide choice of high quality and affordable products including edible oils, pulses, grains, packaged foods and other daily need products," said Ms Isha Ambani, director, Reliance Retail Ventures. "The brand stands for 'truly Indian solutions for real Indian problems' which is articulated as - 'Kan Kan Mein Bharat', thereby evoking emotional attachment and instilling a sense of inclusiveness amongst Indians."

Reliance Retail Ventures is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries and the holding company of all the retail businesses under the RIL group. RRVL, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates more than 16,500 own stores and partners with over 2 million merchants across grocery, electronics, apparel, pharmacy, lingerie, home and furnishing, beauty and personal care. It also operates the largest network of omni-channel business through Jio Mart, Ajio, Netmeds, Zivame and other online channels. It reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 199,704 crore ($ 26.3 billion) and net profit of Rs 7,055 crore ($ 931 million) for the year ended 31 March 2022.

Shares of Reliance Industries rose 0.71% to Rs 2597 on the BSE.

