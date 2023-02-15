Chadha Papers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.56 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Chadha Papers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.61 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sanjeev Chadha, Group Chairman of Yield 4 Finance accepted into Forbes Business Council
Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit rises 179.49% in the December 2022 quarter
Rotary Club of Arth organises installation ceremony of their newly elected President Pallavi Aggarwal and team
S2 Fitness Club takes the initiative to offer fully Digital Diet and Workout Regimes without involving any equipment
-
Sales rise 3.35% to Rs 167.42 croreNet profit of Chadha Papers reported to Rs 8.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.35% to Rs 167.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 161.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales167.42161.99 3 OPM %15.324.67 -PBDT13.910.57 2340 PBT11.52-1.76 LP NP8.56-1.32 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU