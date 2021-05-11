Chambal Fertiliser gains after Q4 PAT spurts 169% YoY

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals advanced 2.98% to Rs 230 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 169.4% to Rs 541.75 crore on 16.7% decline in net sales to Rs 1,640.76 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) soared 275% to Rs 554.61 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

The board on 10 May 2021, recommended a final dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share.

The company said it is continuously monitoring the situation arising on account of COVID-19 pandemic considering both internal and external factors and taking appropriate measures in this regard. The company has been able to operate its plants at normal levels. The company's production, dispatches, sales and market collections remained unaffected. The company has made an assessment of its capital and financial resources including liquidity position and ability to service debt and other financing arrangements for next one year.

The company has also assessed the recoverability of the carrying values of its assets such as property, plant and equipment, inventory, trade receivables, investments and other current assets as at 31 March 2021 Further, the company has also evaluated impact of COVID-19 on internal financial controls over financial reporting and concluded that there is no impact of COVID-19 thereon.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals manufactures ammonia, urea, pesticides and other products for farming and other agricultural applications. The company also provides consulting services to farmers on their seeding programs.

