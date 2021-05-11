Energy stocks rise

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 53.02 points or 0.85% at 6315.72 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 8.58%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 7.04%),Coal India Ltd (up 4.52%),Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 4.42%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 3.48%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 3.23%), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 3.12%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.8%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.66%), and Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 1.45%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (down 3.12%), Goa Carbon Ltd (down 2.03%), and Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (down 0.61%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 373.95 or 0.76% at 49128.46.

The Nifty 50 index was down 110.1 points or 0.74% at 14832.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 110.86 points or 0.49% at 22537.02.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 14.29 points or 0.2% at 7167.71.

On BSE,1334 shares were trading in green, 1006 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

