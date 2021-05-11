Oil and Gas stocks rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 168.65 points or 1.08% at 15797.07 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 3.23%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.8%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.07%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.66%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 1.29%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.91%), Castrol India Ltd (up 0.56%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.48%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.36%).

On the other hand, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.53%), turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 373.95 or 0.76% at 49128.46.

The Nifty 50 index was down 110.1 points or 0.74% at 14832.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 110.86 points or 0.49% at 22537.02.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 14.29 points or 0.2% at 7167.71.

On BSE,1334 shares were trading in green, 1006 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

