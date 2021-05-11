Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Slides 3.59%, S&P BSE Metal index Drops 1.87%

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added 14.88% over last one month compared to 23.59% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.95% drop in the SENSEX

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd lost 3.59% today to trade at Rs 472.75. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 1.87% to quote at 19967.47. The index is up 23.59 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd decreased 3.38% and Steel Authority of India Ltd lost 3.25% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 224.19 % over last one year compared to the 55.64% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added 14.88% over last one month compared to 23.59% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.95% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.07 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.71 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 501.6 on 10 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 84.3 on 12 May 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)