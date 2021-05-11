Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 29.14 points or 1.26% at 2341.27 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 5.04%), Reliance Power Ltd (up 4.53%),PTC India Ltd (up 3.54%),Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 2.94%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.75%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.07%), GE T&D India Ltd (up 1.98%), Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 1.78%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.55%), and NTPC Ltd (up 1.49%).

On the other hand, CESC Ltd (down 0.48%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 0.41%), and Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.31%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 373.95 or 0.76% at 49128.46.

The Nifty 50 index was down 110.1 points or 0.74% at 14832.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 110.86 points or 0.49% at 22537.02.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 14.29 points or 0.2% at 7167.71.

On BSE,1334 shares were trading in green, 1006 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

