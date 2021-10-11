Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Surya Roshni Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Bandhan Bank Ltd and Coforge Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 October 2021.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd lost 7.43% to Rs 405.9 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Surya Roshni Ltd crashed 6.29% to Rs 702. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14444 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42026 shares in the past one month.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd tumbled 6.04% to Rs 3697.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bandhan Bank Ltd pared 5.86% to Rs 325.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Coforge Ltd dropped 4.83% to Rs 5372. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15008 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15854 shares in the past one month.

