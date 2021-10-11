Volumes spurt at Affle India Ltd counter

Affle India Ltd registered volume of 13.19 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.31 lakh shares

Aegis Logistics Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, CEAT Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 October 2021.

Affle India Ltd registered volume of 13.19 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.31 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.15% to Rs.1,238.00. Volumes stood at 2.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd witnessed volume of 48.89 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.59 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.14% to Rs.241.25. Volumes stood at 3.41 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd witnessed volume of 94.24 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20.08 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.99% to Rs.3,699.90. Volumes stood at 29.34 lakh shares in the last session.

CEAT Ltd witnessed volume of 5.18 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.29 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.24% to Rs.1,395.80. Volumes stood at 2.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd registered volume of 6.58 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.89 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.86% to Rs.647.00. Volumes stood at 3.27 lakh shares in the last session.

