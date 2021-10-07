Sobha Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Titan Company Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd and Oberoi Realty Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 October 2021.

Sobha Ltd soared 14.04% to Rs 865 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33309 shares in the past one month.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd surged 9.91% to Rs 43.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Titan Company Ltd spiked 9.56% to Rs 2352. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55578 shares in the past one month.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd jumped 9.26% to Rs 372.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91217 shares in the past one month.

Oberoi Realty Ltd rose 9.10% to Rs 936.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

